May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.