Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Davenport c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Don't…