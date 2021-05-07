Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
