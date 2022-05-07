 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News