This evening in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Davenport c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tod…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.