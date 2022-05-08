Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
