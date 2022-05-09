Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a hu…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tod…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.