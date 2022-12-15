 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Much colder Thursday with scattered snow showers in the Quad Cities

Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel in our weather update.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News