Near record highs Wednesday in the Quad Cities; strong cold front arrives Thursday afternoon

Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details in our updated forecast video.

5 fast, fall recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features meals that are quick and cozy. Think air fryer Cornish hens, pumpkin soup and a twist on baked potatoes.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

