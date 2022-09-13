Nice Tuesday in the Quad Cities; temperatures on the rise for Wednesday

A very pleasant day expected in the Quad Cities Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s, right where we should be for this time of year. Sunny skies expected throughout the day and not much wind, only around 10 mph.
Clear skies early Tuesday night, but a few clouds will move in late. Lows will reach around 50 degrees.
Wednesday also looks dry, but it will be warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day and once again not much wind, just 10 mph in the afternoon.
Our next chance of rain doesn't look to occur until Friday night. Not a great chance, but isolated showers are possible, especially after midnight.
