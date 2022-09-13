 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nice Tuesday in the Quad Cities; temperatures on the rise for Wednesday

A very pleasant day expected in the Quad Cities Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s, right where we should be for this time of year. Sunny skies expected throughout the day and not much wind, only around 10 mph.

Iowa High Temps

Clear skies early Tuesday night, but a few clouds will move in late. Lows will reach around 50 degrees.

Iowa Low Temps

Wednesday also looks dry, but it will be warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day and once again not much wind, just 10 mph in the afternoon.

Iowa High Temps Tomorrow

Our next chance of rain doesn't look to occur until Friday night. Not a great chance, but isolated showers are possible, especially after midnight.

Tags

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

