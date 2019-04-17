Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for scattered rain until 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 48 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday there's a chance of scattered showers before 9 a.m., then isolated showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.