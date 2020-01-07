Noon update: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds this afternoon

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible over northwest Illinois this evening. However, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 26 degrees Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

There is potential for a system to impact the area Friday night and Saturday. At this time, wintry precipitation is possible, but remains in question with high uncertainties in the current forecast strength and track of the storm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0