Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely 2 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. The high will be near 74 degrees with winds gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The overnight low will be around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 7 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 60 degrees with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.