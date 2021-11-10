Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening in Davenport: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

