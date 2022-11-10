Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Rain likely. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Davenport Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.