Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
