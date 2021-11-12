 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News