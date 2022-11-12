 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

