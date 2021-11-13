This evening's outlook for Davenport: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
