Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

