Davenport's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
