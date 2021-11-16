 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News