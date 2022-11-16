 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

