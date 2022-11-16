This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
Slightly warmer, but temps still below normal today. Snow showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Not as much activity as yesterday, but snow will still be around today. Looking dry for Thursday, but still cold and windy. Find out how much more snow is expected and what it's going to feel like here.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is a 61% ch…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…