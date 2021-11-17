 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News