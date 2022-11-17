Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.