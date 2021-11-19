 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

