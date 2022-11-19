 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Very cold. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News