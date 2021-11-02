This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
