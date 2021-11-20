Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
