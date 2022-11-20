Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.