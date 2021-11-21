For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. …