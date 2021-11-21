 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

