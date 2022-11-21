For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
