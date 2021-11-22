 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

