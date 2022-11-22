 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

