Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

