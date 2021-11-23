Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening's outlook for Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. …