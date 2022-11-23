This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
