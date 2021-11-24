 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

