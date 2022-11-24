This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Davenport could s…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.