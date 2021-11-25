This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
