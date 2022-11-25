This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze…
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.