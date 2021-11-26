 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

