Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
