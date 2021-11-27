 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

