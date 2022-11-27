This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
