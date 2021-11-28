This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
