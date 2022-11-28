For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
