 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News