Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
