Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.