This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…