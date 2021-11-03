 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

