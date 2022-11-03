This evening in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front getting close to the area, showers are coming back tonight and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon with high temperatures around 15 degrees above normal for the first day of November. Even warmer for Wednesday! Find out how much in our latest forecast.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Keep a…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It s…