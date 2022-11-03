Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.