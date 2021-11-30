 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

