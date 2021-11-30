Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Tod…
Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50…
For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sund…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just ab…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …